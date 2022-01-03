Pa. Eats: 'Hops for Hunger' campaign raised nearly $14k in its first year

Proceeds from "Hops For Hunger" are split between Feeding Pennsylvania and Pa. Eats to help provide healthy opportunities for food-insecure neighbors.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The inaugural Hops for Hunger campaign, a partnership between Pa. Eats, Breweries in Pa., Feeding Pennsylvania, and participating breweries across the state, raised $13,821 in its first year, according to a release.

The campaign was completed last November, according to Pa. Eats.

Proceeds from the campaign are split between Feeding Pennsylvania and Pa. Eats to help provide healthy opportunities for food-insecure neighbors, the nonprofit organization said in a press release.

Pa. Eats said it aims to create 100 new Nourish Pa. recipes for 2022 and ultimately distribute them to Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of food pantries throughout the state.

Funds raised through Hops For Hunger are already helping to meet this goal. Since Jan. 1, Pa. Eats has created and shared 15 new Nourish Pa. recipes on its website, PAEats.com.

"The Nourish Pa. video and recipe series features delicious, affordable, accessible recipes that anyone can make," Pa. Eats said in its press release. "The videos teach basic cooking skills and empower individuals to use fresh, healthy ingredients. The recipes are designed to feature popular and seasonally available ingredients found at food pantries across the state."

Feeding Pennsylvania helps member food banks across the Commonwealth secure food and other resources they need to reduce hunger in our state.

Pa. Eats’ Nourish Pa. series helps Feeding Pennsylvania meet this need, with educational videos and recipes that show food pantry clients how to create nourishing meals with the food they receive.

How You Can Help

Breweries: Join Hops for Hunger Pa. 2022! Reach out to Pa. Eats Board Member Sara Bozich at sara.bozich@gmail.com, to express interest.

Chefs, Nutritionists, Recipe Creators: Consider donating a healthy recipe to Nourish Pa.'s recipe and video series. Find details here.

Donate: A variety of options are available to help support Pa/ Eats’ mission to help elevate Pennsylvania food culture and Nourish Pa. Find details here.

Printer: Pa. Eats is currently seeking a print sponsor so that the 100 new Nourish Pa. recipes can be printed and distributed to Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of more than 3,000 food pantries across the state.