x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

oscars

Oscars red carpet starts off with a downpour of rain

The Oscars red carpet started with a splash... and we're not talking about any of the outfits.

LOS ANGELES — The Oscars red carpet has started with an unwelcome guest — hard rain and a blast of cold air.

Rain was a possibility for Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent.

But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the skies above the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood opened up in a downpour.

The position of some camera crews had them just outside the tent, sending them scrambling to find tarps and plastic to protect their gear.

“Oh my God the tent is leaking,” said one photographer who noticed a hole over the massive Oscars sign.

Harried staff are running around with squeegees trying to bump excess water off the tent.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Journalists look on as rain is cleared from the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Temperatures were in the high 50s on Sunday, which is considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour didn't dampen the red carpet looks of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a glistening, gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt depicting the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Credit: AP
Academy staff clears rain water from above the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: AP
Kevin Frazier carries an umbrella on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2020 Oscars

1 / 45
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

RELATED: Oscars 2020: From Brad Pitt to '1917,' what to expect at film's biggest night

RELATED: How to watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and online

RELATED: Most memorable red carpet looks from the past year

RELATED: Oscars 2020 predictions: Which nominees are most, least likely to win

RELATED: The Oscars went hostless without a hitch last year. It wasn't always that successful