x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oscars

FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture.

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. 

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. However, eight of the awards will be presented off-air and edited into the broadcast. 

It’s one of many shifts around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Related Articles

Best Actress

  •  Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor

  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” 
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA” 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary Feature

  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Ascension
  • Writing With Fire

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” 
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

  • "Be Alive" from "King Richard": Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
  • "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto": Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • "Down To Joy" from "Belfast": Music and lyrics by Van Morrison
  • "No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die": Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
  • "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days": Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Related Articles

Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Cinematography

  • Greig Fraser, "Dune"
  • Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"
  • Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
  • Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Film Editing

  • Hank Corwin, "Don't Look Up"
  • Joe Walker, "Dune"
  • Pamela Martin, "King Richard"
  • Peter Sciberras, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, "Coming 2 America"
  • Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, "Cruella"
  • Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, "Dune"
  • Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, "House of Gucci"

Production Design

  • "Dune": Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • "Nightmare Alley": Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
  • "The Power of the Dog": Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
  • "The Tragedy of Macbeth": Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • "West Side Story": Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Short Film (Animated)

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film (Live Action)

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Sound

  • Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri, "Belfast"
  • Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett, "Dune"
  • Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor, "No Time to Die"
  • Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy, "West Side Story"

Visual Effects 

  • Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, "Dune" 
  • Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick, "Free Guy" 
  • Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould, "No Time to Die" 
  • Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" 
  • Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

In Other News

Oscars 2022: 10 fun facts about the Academy Awards