Organizers finish final touches on York's Saint Patrick's Day Parade

YORK, Pa. — Following a three-year hiatus, York's Saint Patrick's Day Parade is back on this weekend.

The parade committee was finishing up final preparations on Friday for the big parade. This year's line-up includes roughly 100 different bands, floats and community organizations.

"People really love being able to see the awesome pipe and drum bands, the high school marching bands, the Irish dancers, the twirlers, all sorts of folks will be marching in the parade," said Victoria Connor, a parade committee member. "[Everyone] just loves celebrating the organizations and being here in general."

The big parade kicks off tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Continental Square in downtown York. Organizers say they are expecting an incredible turnout.