Opening Weekend: Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire returns

The Renaissance Faire will be kicking off their opening weekend this Saturday at 11 a.m. for the season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's a weekend many people look forward to, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire returns!

It's time to get your costumes ready, the faire will officially open their gates on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. for the season.

Her majesty the queen will be ready to kick off opening weekend on Saturday, for the 41st season of the faire.

All your favorite acts, delicious folk faire food, drink, and much more will be returning.

For those who look forward to the themed weekends, you can view the schedule here. Opening weekend is traditional, but pirates are on deck for next weekend.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will run as usual this season, there will not be any modifications in place like last year. Masks are optional and not required. However, if you are sick with COVID-like symptoms, organizers ask you to please stay home.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online and are date specific. Tickets cannot be purchased at the faire.

The faire will run rain or shine from Aug. 21 through Oct. 31.