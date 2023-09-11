Oktoberfest set for this weekend in Lancaster County

The three day event is open to the public and celebrates German culture, including music, food, drinks, song, and dance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — Oktoberfest is an event inspired by German culture where you celebrate musical performances each day from different bands.

The Alpenrose Schuhplattler Verein are presenting their own Oktoberfest under the big tents at at 722 S. Chiques Rd. in Manheim.

This year's performance lineup includes Maria & John Band (Friday and Saturday), The Alpenlaenders (Saturday), and Joe Kroboth Band (Sunday).

The event is also said to have performances from dancers and singers, including Adult & Kindergruppe Schuhplattler Dancers, Alleweil Jung Folk Dancers, and Liederkranz Chorus & Hobby Chor Singers.

The event flyer says there will be German food and drinks all weekend and Schnitzel available on Sunday.

There will also be a playground and entertainment for kids.

The Oktoberfest Facebook group says there will be a Beer Garden that has a variety of seven beers for the duration of three days.

Admission cost is $7 for adults, $2 for children ages six to 15, and free for children five and under. Event officials say you can pay at the gate upon arrival or pre-purchase option on Eventbrite.

There are a few options for parking at the event. You could pay to park for ten dollars cash each day or you could park for free across the street at S. Chiques & Old Auction Rds. Free shuttle parking is only available on Saturday.

There will be shuttles leaving Chiques UM Church & Farm Credit, Mt Joy due to Parking not being allowed along S. Chiques or Old Auction Rds on Saturday.