Northern Central Railway partners with the York County Ale Trail to bring you 'Ales on the Rails'

Glenn J. Smith, founder of the York County Ale Trail, joined FOX43 on Oct. 22 to discuss the event.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Central Railway is partnering with the York County Ale Trail to bring you "Ales on the Rails."

On Oct. 24, those who are interested can take a 3-hour scenic, locomotive ride through Howard Tunnel and the York County countryside. The Howard Tunnel was constructed in 1838 and is the second oldest active rail tunnel in the United States.

Those who attend receive an exclusive York County Ale Trail tasting glass, complimentary water and snacks, and guided tastings from three independent craft brewers led by the York County Ale Trail's beer guides.

Tickets are $109 and the event is for adults 21 and older.

You can visit this link for more information.

