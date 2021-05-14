Northeast Fire and Rescue to host one-day give event to raise money for a new station

The fire company is reportedly in "dire need" of a new station as they are still operating out of the original structure which was built in 1974.

ENOLA, Pa. — Northeast Fire and Rescue, a volunteer fire company in Cumberland County, will host a one-day give event in order to raise money for a new station house, according to the department.

The fire company is reportedly in "dire need" of a new station as they are still operating with the original structure which was built in 1974. Due to the pandemic, the company has had to cancel some of their largest fundraisers, so they're hoping this event will prove to be successful.

The station they're currently operating out of is not big enough to store modern fire rigs or all the equipment firefighters need. It also does not have a proper ventilation system, which can be hazardous to both the firefighters and their gear. The Building Committee, which will be tasked with putting together the new station, finally have a design with an affordable price. Building was supposed to begin in 2020, all according to the release.

“We were put on hold due to COVID, and were unable to move forward the way we hoped," Chairperson Jon Saussaman said. "We adjusted, and continue to push forward to bring this project to completion. Our hope is that the community will stand behind us, because at the end of the day, this station is for them too.”

The one-day give event will be held on June 19 at the station, in conjunction with the company's chicken barbeque. It will be the first in a series of fundraisers. All the money raised will go directly to the building on a new station.