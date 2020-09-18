New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce announces Harvest Hunt

This event will take the place of the annual Harvest Day Festival and Parade that was canceled this year because of COVID-19.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor, the New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, are excited to announce that New Oxford Harvest Hunt, a new event, will be held in town this fall.

New Oxford Harvest Hunt will feature a scavenger hunt and a decorating contest and will run from Saturday, October 10 to Saturday, October 24. This new event will take the place of the annual Harvest Day Festival & Parade. Harvest Day was canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber anticipates that Harvest Day will return in 2021.

In an effort to drive traffic to small businesses in the New Oxford community while also encouraging social distancing, New Oxford Harvest Hunt will run for two weeks.

Community members are invited to pick up a booklet at the New Oxford Chamber office (27 Center Square) or at participating locations throughout town starting Saturday, October 24.

The scavenger hunt will feature a special hidden object at each participating location. Additionally, participants will be able to cast their vote for the best-decorated business.

This event is free and perfect for families looking for something to do in the absence of many of the annual fall events in the area. New Oxford Harvest Hunt will also feature opportunities to win a prize. Additional information is available at newoxford.org and on the event page on Facebook.

Registration is currently open for businesses located in New Oxford. Participation is free. Businesses interested in participating can find additional information and event registration forms at newoxford.org/new-oxford-harvest-hunt. The deadline for business registration is Monday, September 28.

In addition to the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the New Oxford Harvest Hunt is also made possible through the support of the following sponsors: Aero Energy, HD Entertainment, Jarvis Landscaping, and Lyle R Pitner State Farm.