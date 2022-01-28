Cast of Emmy-winning Netflix Series ‘Cheer’ to visit GIANT Center on first-ever live tour

The tour will bring together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country: Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 29, 2021.

The cast of the Emmy-winning Netflix show "Cheer," is coming to the GIANT Center this summer, in its first-ever live tour.

"Cheer" tells the story of a team of competitive college athletes in the small town of Corsicana, Texas, and head cheer coach Monica Aldama, who demands perfection, according to IMDB.

The "Cheer Live 2022 Tour," will bring together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country: Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, according to a press release.

National Champion coach and best-selling author Aldama will also be part of the tour, along with cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast of the show includes Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced, also according to a press release.

The live show is being called an "electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats," and "will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first-of-its-kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert."

The cast will be in Hershey on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets here and here.