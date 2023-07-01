National Night Out 2023: Here are the events taking place across Central Pa.
The annual community-building campaign that strives to improve relationships between police and the public will return on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Always held on the first Tuesday in August, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to the official National Night Out website.
The event also strives to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities. Neighborhoods typically host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
Here's a list of local National Night Out events. (If your event is not included, email us at news@fox43.com.)
Chapter 1: Adams County
Presented by the Gettysburg Borough Police Department, National Night Out will be held at Gettysburg Rec. Park from 4:30-8 p.m. Meet your local first responders while also enjoying plenty of food trucks, community programs, a food bank collection, a photo booth and more!
Live music will be provided at the event by the East River Band.
For more information on the food donation raffle, click here.
Free hotdogs, chips, drinks, handouts and prizes for the kids will be available in Littelstown on Aug. 1! Residents are encouraged to join the Littlestown Police Department at Crouse Park from 6-8 p.m.
Chapter 2: Cumberland County
National Night Out will be held on Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Willow Park. Guests can expect tons of delicious food and drink options with over 51 vendors participating this year. Live music, face painting, water balloon activities and ax throwing will also be available!
The annual event will be held Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Adams Ricci Park. According to a press release, food, games, activities and a K9 demonstration will all be available for guests to enjoy.
Lemoyne:
The West Shore Regional's Annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Lemoyne Borough located next to the Lemoyne Pool along 94 Herman Avenue. Anyone interested in participating or helping out with the event can contact National Night Out Coordinator Kierstan Gatten at kgatten@wsrpd.org.
Lower Allen Township
The National Night Out event will be held at Christian Life Assembly Church in Camp Hill from 6-8 p.m., members of the United States Attorney's Office are expected to attend the event.
Chapter 3: Dauphin County
For the first time, Harrisburg's National Night Out will be held on City Island on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be free parking available in both the north and south parking lots as well as free bike parking, courtesy of Recycle Bicycle.
Additionally, Capital Area Transit, a Rabbit Transfer service, is offering free bus service on all city routes from 5-8:30 p.m. Golf cart shuttles will also be available across the iron bridge on Front Street for handicapped individuals
More information on the event can be found here.
Hershey
National Night Out will be held at the Derry Township Police Department located along the first block of West Caracas Avenue in Hershey from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The free event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Vanatta Park in Swatara Township from 6-8:30 p.m. Vanatta Park is located along the 4900 block of Derry Street behind the 7-Eleven convenience store.
Free hot dogs, pizza, chips and drinks will be provided while supplies last. There will be over 80 vendors representing businesses and organizations across the Harrisburg area this year.
A list of available activities is as follows:
-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE face painting for kids (tennis court)
-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE balloons for kids (police tent)
-6-8:30 p.m.: DUI Stations using Fatal Vision Goggles
-6-8:30 p.m.: Static Police Car Display
-6 p.m.-while supplies last: FREE snow cones and popcorn
-6-8:30 p.m.: 3 large inflatables for kids (small baseball field)
-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE horse rides (small baseball field)
-6-8:30 p.m.: PA Game Commission Shoot Trailer
-6-8:30 p.m.: Swatara Fire Dept. hose activity for kids
-6-7:30 p.m.: Zoo America display
-6-8:30 p.m.: Life Team EMS static display
-6-8:30 p.m.: Home Depot craft activity for kids
-6:15-6:50 p.m.: Police K-9 demonstration (large baseball field)
-7 p.m.: Landing of a Black Hawk helicopter from Ft. Indiantown Gap -7:45pm: Swatara Karate Academy demonstration
Residents don't want to miss Lower Paxton Township's National Night Out! The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at George Park from 5-8 p.m.
There will be free food provided by Mission BBQ, K9 demonstrations, hands-on firetruck experiences, a dunk-an-officer tank and more!
The Steelton Borough Police Department is excited to announce that our 2023 National Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at War Veterans Memorial Field (Steelton-Highspire High School's football field), located at the intersection of South 6th Street and Primrose Avenue.
The event promises free hot dogs and drinks, plenty of activities and games for kids, great music and over 15 vendors. Then, to wrap up the night, there will be a community water balloon fight at 7:30 p.m.!
For a full list of participating vendors, click here.
Chapter 4: Franklin County
National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Chambersburg Memorial Park from 4-8 p.m. and will be hosted by the Chambersburg Police Department.
Waynesboro's National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park. Guests are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their outside porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, friends, family, police and emergency services personnel.
The Waynesboro event boasts K-9 demonstrations, cookies, drinks and food.
For a full list of participating vendors and guests, click here.
Chapter 5: Lancaster County
First responders, food trucks and community groups will all be available for Manheim's National Night Out. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Manheim Hope Fire Company located at 83 South Main Street in Manheim.
Residents are encouraged to join the West Hempfield Township Police Department for a night of family fun. There will be games and activities, demos and giveaways alongside plenty of food and information for attendees to enjoy! The event will be held at Leisure Lanes on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
The Columbia Borough Police Department's annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Glatfelter Memorial Field located at 1249 Lancaster Avenue. Guests can expect the following and more at the event:
- Free fireworks, food and ice cream
- Over 50 local businesses and organizations hosting stands
- The Kracker Beez band
- A juggler
- Birds of Prey show
- Creatures Great and Small petting zoo
- A bouncy house
- Chiques Rock Outfitters kayak demonstration
- Jaws of Life demonstration
- WSOX radio
- Face painting
- A dunk tank
- K-9 Demonstration
- Raffles
Can't make it out on Tuesday? The City of Lancaster has you covered; its National Night Out event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the Barnstormers will take the field at 6:30 p.m.
Communities will be given a complimentary ticket to the Barnstormers courtesy of Paul Davis.
Chapter 6: Lebanon County
The Lebanon City Police Department and the Salvation Army will hold National Night Out at the Salvation Arm Building located at 1031 Guilford Street in Lebanon. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. and will feature food, games, vendors and a bike giveaway!
Residents of all ages are encouraged to come out and attend the event!
National Night Out will be posted on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Palmyra Middle School's Buck Swank Stadium from 5-8 p.m. For more information, click here.
Chapter 7: York County
At least 14 locations for National Night Out in York City have been organized for Aug. 1. Everyone is encouraged to turn on their porch lights, leave the home, lock the door and make a statement about crime by meeting neighbors at a local site.
There will be block parties and family-friendly activities.
York City police officers will be visiting sites to build relationships in the community. The mascot, McGruff the Crime Dog and friendly therapy dogs from the department will be making the rounds
Here is a list of known sites and times:
• North East Neighborhood Association - Corner of North Pine and East Philadelphia Streets at the old Children’s Home of York, 5-7:00 p.m.
• Springdale - Triangle at Merion/Newlin/Arlington Roads, 6–8:00 p.m.
• The Avenues – 475 Madison Avenue, 5-8:00 p.m.
• Community Progress Council - 200 Block of East College Avenue, 5-8:00 p.m.
• Parkway – 147 Willis Lane, 5-8:00 p.m.
• Wellington – 780 East King Street, 5-8:00 p.m.
• Ms. Poff – 20 West South Street, 5-7:00 p.m.
• Devers Area Neighborhood Association - 509 Pacific Avenue, 6-8:00 p.m.
• Colony Park – 1721 Devers Road, 5-8:00 p.m
• Union Lutheran Church - Penn and Market Streets, 6-8:00 p.m.
• Albemarle Park – 6-8:00 p.m.
• New Covenant Church - 116 South West Street, 5-8:00 p.m.
• Bethlehem Baptist - 474 South Pershing Avenue, 6-8:00 p.m.
• Friendship Baptist - 401 East Market Street, 5-8:00 p.m.