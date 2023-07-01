National Night Out 2023: Here are the events taking place across Central Pa.

The annual community-building campaign that strives to improve relationships between police and the public will return on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Here's a list of local National Night Out events. (If your event is not included, email us at news@fox43.com.)

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities. Neighborhoods typically host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

The event also strives to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Always held on the first Tuesday in August, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to the official National Night Out website .

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Free hotdogs, chips, drinks, handouts and prizes for the kids will be available in Littelstown on Aug. 1! Residents are encouraged to join the Littlestown Police Department at Crouse Park from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on the food donation raffle, click here .

Live music will be provided at the event by the East River Band.

Presented by the Gettysburg Borough Police Department, National Night Out will be held at Gettysburg Rec. Park from 4:30-8 p.m. Meet your local first responders while also enjoying plenty of food trucks, community programs, a food bank collection, a photo booth and more!

The National Night Out event will be held at Christian Life Assembly Church in Camp Hill from 6-8 p.m., members of the United States Attorney's Office are expected to attend the event.

The West Shore Regional's Annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Lemoyne Borough located next to the Lemoyne Pool along 94 Herman Avenue. Anyone interested in participating or helping out with the event can contact National Night Out Coordinator Kierstan Gatten at kgatten@wsrpd.org .

The annual event will be held Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Adams Ricci Park. According to a press release, food, games, activities and a K9 demonstration will all be available for guests to enjoy.

National Night Out will be held on Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Willow Park. Guests can expect tons of delicious food and drink options with over 51 vendors participating this year. Live music, face painting, water balloon activities and ax throwing will also be available!

Chapter 3 : Dauphin County

For the first time, Harrisburg's National Night Out will be held on City Island on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be free parking available in both the north and south parking lots as well as free bike parking, courtesy of Recycle Bicycle.

Additionally, Capital Area Transit, a Rabbit Transfer service, is offering free bus service on all city routes from 5-8:30 p.m. Golf cart shuttles will also be available across the iron bridge on Front Street for handicapped individuals

More information on the event can be found here.

Hershey

National Night Out will be held at the Derry Township Police Department located along the first block of West Caracas Avenue in Hershey from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Vanatta Park in Swatara Township from 6-8:30 p.m. Vanatta Park is located along the 4900 block of Derry Street behind the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Free hot dogs, pizza, chips and drinks will be provided while supplies last. There will be over 80 vendors representing businesses and organizations across the Harrisburg area this year.

A list of available activities is as follows:

-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE face painting for kids (tennis court)

-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE balloons for kids (police tent)

-6-8:30 p.m.: DUI Stations using Fatal Vision Goggles

-6-8:30 p.m.: Static Police Car Display

-6 p.m.-while supplies last: FREE snow cones and popcorn

-6-8:30 p.m.: 3 large inflatables for kids (small baseball field)

-6-8:30 p.m.: FREE horse rides (small baseball field)

-6-8:30 p.m.: PA Game Commission Shoot Trailer

-6-8:30 p.m.: Swatara Fire Dept. hose activity for kids

-6-7:30 p.m.: Zoo America display

-6-8:30 p.m.: Life Team EMS static display

-6-8:30 p.m.: Home Depot craft activity for kids

-6:15-6:50 p.m.: Police K-9 demonstration (large baseball field)

-7 p.m.: Landing of a Black Hawk helicopter from Ft. Indiantown Gap -7:45pm: Swatara Karate Academy demonstration

Residents don't want to miss Lower Paxton Township's National Night Out! The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at George Park from 5-8 p.m.

There will be free food provided by Mission BBQ, K9 demonstrations, hands-on firetruck experiences, a dunk-an-officer tank and more!

The Steelton Borough Police Department is excited to announce that our 2023 National Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at War Veterans Memorial Field (Steelton-Highspire High School's football field), located at the intersection of South 6th Street and Primrose Avenue.

The event promises free hot dogs and drinks, plenty of activities and games for kids, great music and over 15 vendors. Then, to wrap up the night, there will be a community water balloon fight at 7:30 p.m.!