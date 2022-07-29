National Night Out 2022: Here are the events taking place across Central Pa.

Police and fire departments across the area will hold block parties and other events in their communities in an effort to promote unity.

YORK, Pa. — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Held annually on the first Tuesday in August, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to the official National Night Out website.

Furthermore, the NNO website says, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Here's a list of local National Night Out events. (If your event is not included, email us at news@fox43.com.)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill

National Night Out returns to Camp Hill after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event will be held Tuesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Willow Park.

The Camp Hill Police Department will host a block party featuring fun games, food vendors, frozen treats, music, a dunk tank for police officers and more.

Wormleysburg

West Shore Regional Police is proud to be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg.

WSRPD is asking any local businesses or community groups to assist with donations and/or to be a vendor at this great event.

The department is looking for:

Face Painting

Children Entertainment (Bounce Houses / Dunk Tanks / Games)

Food/Drinks

Community Group Vendors

Anyone interested in helping this great cause can contact National Night Out Coordinator Kierstan Gatten at kgatten@wsrpd.org.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Derry Township

Derry Township’s Annual National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, from 6-8 p.m. in the 1st block of West Caracas Avenue. Come meet your neighbors and help celebrate community unity against crime.

Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is pleased to announce the return of National Night Out in 2022. This year's National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Camp Curtain Academy, 2900 North Sixth Street. (Note the change in location -- previous events were held in Reservoir Park.)

The night will consist of food, live music and entertainment, games, and activities for kids. Public safety agencies from around the region will join HBP for a fun-filled evening that is free and open to the public.

Middletown

The Lower Swatara Township Police Department cordially invites you to our annual National Night Out scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lower Swatara Fire Department, located at 1350 Fulling Mill Road.

We would love for you to join us for this family-friendly event to meet your neighbors and help us celebrate community unity against crime, rain, or shine.

Steelton

Steelton Borough Police will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out Event on Tuesday, August 2. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Steelton-Highspire High School football field (War Veterans Memorial Field) located at the intersection of South 6th Street and Primrose Avenue.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Columbia

The Columbia Borough Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Glatfelter Memorial Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave.

Join the department and community for a night of fun, food, music, games, and more.

East Cocalico Township

East Cocalico Township Police are looking forward to another fun filled evening for the annual National Night Out, on Tuesday August 2, from 6-9 p.m. at Reamstown Park.

Come join the department for free food, music and entertainment.

Lancaster

Held the first Tuesday in August each year, various neighborhoods throughout Lancaster host NNO events and block parties.

The Shops at Rockvale

Join us for our 5th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. at The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S Willowdale Dr.

This event is hosted nationally to recognize and support all of our First Responders in our community. We will have all of our local first responders on site doing a meet & greet, live music, food trucks, games, balloon artist, face painter and more.

Bring the whole family to a FREE night of fun and get to know the ones who are keeping our community safe!

West Lampeter Township

Please join the West Lampeter Township Police Department on Tuesday, August 2nd from 6-9 p.m. at the Lampeter Fairgrounds for National Night Out 2022.

The West Lampeter Township National Night Out offers a variety of foods, beverages, giveaways and prizes all at no cost to those who attend. We also have lots of entertainment including a dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police k-9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks and much more. Local police and fire departments will have vehicles and equipment on display.

YORK COUNTY

Dallastown

York County Regional Police and Dallastown Borough will have their 12th annual National Night Out event Tuesday, August 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Dallastown Community Park, 50 South School Place. The event is free and open to the public.

Residents can meet their local police, EMS workers and firefighters during the event as well as plenty of fun activities, crime prevention information and entertainment.

Dover

Northern York County Regional Police and the municipalities they cover will host the 11th National Nigh Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Union Fire and Hose Company, 30 East Canal St.

The event is free of charge and open to residents of Conewago Township, Dover Borough, Dover Township, Franklin Township, Heidelberg Township, Jackson Township, Manchester Township, Manheim Township, North Codorus Township, North York Borough and Paradise Township.

This year's event will feature a community cookout and a free concert. Officers and staff will still be preparing and serving hamburgers and hot dogs. Other food vendors will be available as well.

Local country music singer Corina Rose will be on-hand to perform.

Hanover

National Night Out 2022 will be held Tuesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. in front of Pet Smart, 181 Wilson Avenue. It will be hosted by Penn Township Police Department, Hanover Borough Police Department and West Manheim Township Police Department.

Toward the end of the event, there will be a bicycle raffle where we will raffle up to fifteen bicycles off to children ages 14 and below. No purchases are necessary. You must be present to win.

There will be free food, games, entertainment and the opportunity to interact with law enforcement, fire department, EMS and fire police members.

West Manchester Township

West Manchester Township is pleased to announce that it will host another National Night Out at Sunset Lane Park (2458 Sunset Lane) this year on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5-8 p.m.

There will be games, music, food, vendors, giveaways and fun for both kids and adults. This is an opportunity for the West Manchester community to gather with each other and many of the township’s emergency services personnel.

All food, games and giveaways are FREE to the public.

York

Neighbors throughout York City and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (5-8PM). National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, New York Life, Starbucks, AT&T, Academy Sports & Outdoors and co-sponsored locally by the York City Police Department.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.