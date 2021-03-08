National Night Out 2021: events being held across Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This evening, police departments across the country will celebrate National Night Out, an event that is meant to "enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."
Several police and fire departments, as well as townships across South Central Pennsylvania are hosting events tonight in order to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens.
You can enjoy free food, music, vendors, meet-and-greets, a helicopter landing, and more.
Check out our list of events below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):
Cumberland County
- Where: 27 West Big Spring Avenue
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Enjoy free food, music, and more.
- Where: Stony Ridge Park, 50 Bernheisel Bridge Road
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Enjoy free food, giveaways, a bike rodeo, and more.
Dauphin County
- Where: West Caracas Avenue
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Several businesses and vendors will be participating.
- Where: Camp Curtin School Athletic Field, 2900 North Sixth Street
- When: 5 to 9 p.m.
- What: Fireworks, police meet-and-greets, a helicopter landing, and free water ice.
- Where: Memorial Park, 50 Lumber Street
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Several churches and nonprofits will be holding this event.
- Where: Herbert A. Schaffner Park, Parkside Avenue
- When: 7 to 9 p.m.
- What: Food, games, and more.
- Where: George Park, Nyes Road and Heatherfield Way
- When: 5 to 8 p.m.
- What: Games, food, and other activities.
- Where: 1350 Fulling Mill Road
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Food, games, and meet-and-greets.
- Where: Vanatta Park, behind the 7-Eleven on Derry Street
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Free food, games, and other activities.
- Where: Susquehanna Township High School, 3500 Elmerton Avenue
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Selfie/kissing booth with police K9 Augie, and ice cream.
- Where: Berrysburg Fire Department, 196 West Market Street
- When: 7 p.m.
- What: The center is sponsoring several events including a parade at 7 p.m.
Lancaster County
- Where: Tree House Playground, 300 West Orange Street
- When: 5 to 8 p.m.
- What: Bounce houses and a mechanical bull will be the main attractions.
- Where: Overlook Golf Course, 2040 Lititz Pike
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Food, games, and a cornhole tournament.
- Where: West Donegal Township Building, 1 Municipal Drive
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Snow cones, pony rides, face painting, and more.
Lebanon County
- Where: Buck Swank Stadium at Palmyra Middle School, 50 West Cherry Street
- When: 5 to 9 p.m.
- What: Farm Show milkshakes and a rock climbing wall will be some of the main attractions.
Perry County
- Where: 10350 Raccoon Valley Road
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Activities for kids and refreshments.
- Where: 301 Faculty Avenue
- When: Starts at 6 p.m.
- What: Meet-and-greet with firefighters.
- Where: Newport Veterans Memorial Park, North Front Street
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Food, face painting, and more.
York County
- Where: Green Lane Farms Park, Lewisberry Borough Park, Fairview Park, Woodbridge Farms Park
- When: 6 p.m. at first two locations, 7 p.m. at final two locations
- What: Meet-and-greets with police officers.
- Where: BAPS Motor Speedway, 690 York Road
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- What: Fireworks, raffles, and more.
- Where: Union Fire and Hose Company, 30 East Canal Street
- When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- What: Hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by police officers, and more.