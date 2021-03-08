National Night Out 2021: events being held across Central Pa.

There are several events aimed at improving community and police relations available across Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This evening, police departments across the country will celebrate National Night Out, an event that is meant to "enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

Several police and fire departments, as well as townships across South Central Pennsylvania are hosting events tonight in order to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens.

You can enjoy free food, music, vendors, meet-and-greets, a helicopter landing, and more.

Check out our list of events below:

Cumberland County

Where: 27 West Big Spring Avenue

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Enjoy free food, music, and more.

Where: Stony Ridge Park, 50 Bernheisel Bridge Road

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Enjoy free food, giveaways, a bike rodeo, and more.

Dauphin County

Where: West Caracas Avenue

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Several businesses and vendors will be participating.

Where: Camp Curtin School Athletic Field, 2900 North Sixth Street

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

What: Fireworks, police meet-and-greets, a helicopter landing, and free water ice.

Where: Memorial Park, 50 Lumber Street

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Several churches and nonprofits will be holding this event.

Where: Herbert A. Schaffner Park, Parkside Avenue

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

What: Food, games, and more.

Where: George Park, Nyes Road and Heatherfield Way

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

What: Games, food, and other activities.

Where: 1350 Fulling Mill Road

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Food, games, and meet-and-greets.

Where: Vanatta Park, behind the 7-Eleven on Derry Street

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Free food, games, and other activities.

Where: Susquehanna Township High School, 3500 Elmerton Avenue

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Selfie/kissing booth with police K9 Augie, and ice cream.

Where: Berrysburg Fire Department, 196 West Market Street

When: 7 p.m.

What: The center is sponsoring several events including a parade at 7 p.m.

Lancaster County

Where: Tree House Playground, 300 West Orange Street

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

What: Bounce houses and a mechanical bull will be the main attractions.

Where: Overlook Golf Course, 2040 Lititz Pike

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Food, games, and a cornhole tournament.

Where: West Donegal Township Building, 1 Municipal Drive

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Snow cones, pony rides, face painting, and more.

Lebanon County

Where: Buck Swank Stadium at Palmyra Middle School, 50 West Cherry Street

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

What: Farm Show milkshakes and a rock climbing wall will be some of the main attractions.

Perry County

Where: 10350 Raccoon Valley Road

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Activities for kids and refreshments.

Where: 301 Faculty Avenue

When: Starts at 6 p.m.

What: Meet-and-greet with firefighters.

Where: Newport Veterans Memorial Park, North Front Street

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Food, face painting, and more.

York County

Where: Green Lane Farms Park, Lewisberry Borough Park, Fairview Park, Woodbridge Farms Park

When: 6 p.m. at first two locations, 7 p.m. at final two locations

What: Meet-and-greets with police officers.

Where: BAPS Motor Speedway, 690 York Road

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

What: Fireworks, raffles, and more.