Today is National Change A Pet's Life Day, and a Central Pa. shelter is celebrating with an adoption event

Today is National Change A Pet's Life Day, and Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event.

Those who are interested are being given the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or other critter at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses, according to a press release.

This event is being made possible by Humane Pennsylvania's sponsor, Auman Funeral Homes.

"We're excited to support Humane Pennsylvania's ongoing mission to build the best community anywhere for animals and encourage the community to come out and visit the amazing animals in their care," Kyle Blankenbiller, Auman Funeral Homes funeral director said. "Events like these are pivotal to ensuring that all animals find loving forever homes.

Adoptions include:

Humane Pennsylvania's 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free one pound bag of Science Diet pet food

Adoption locations and details:

Humane League of Lancaster County

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Location: 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Pa. 17602



The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Location: 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, Pa. 19604

All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania's diligent adoption screening process.