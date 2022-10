The festival will resume next weekend, Oct. 8 and 9, as scheduled.

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision.

Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on.

But the remnants of Ian were too much and the NAHF Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the festival today under the advisement of the emergency preparedness team.

Despite an ongoing attempt to maintain the parking fields last evening and this morning, the persistent rain was too... Posted by National Apple Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 2, 2022

The festival will resume next weekend, Oct. 8 and 9, as scheduled.