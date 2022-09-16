Join NAMI for its 13th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk on Oct. 8

This year's walk will feature community providers, craft vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, and an appearance by Miss Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — Folks can join NAMI of York-Adams Counties Pa. (NAMIYA) on Oct. 8 for its 13th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk.

The event is scheduled to start on Oct. 8 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, beginning at 8 a.m. The actual walk will take place on the UPMC Memorial Walking Trail.

NAMIYA "envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares," according to event organizers. The organization also provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives, and offers peer led support groups, family support groups, and educational programming and presentations.

Lori Lightner, program coordinator for NAMI York-Adams Counties Pa. (NAMIYA), joined FOX43 on Sept. 16 to discuss the event.

This year's walk, she says, will feature community providers, craft vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, and an appearance by Miss Pennsylvania.

Adults will pay $25 for the event, and children will pay $10. All proceeds from the walk will go directly to the programming provided by NAMIYA free of charge to the community, Lightner said.

To register, click here. You'll get a free water bottle for doing so!