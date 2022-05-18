Mountville Carnival Days kicks off today through Saturday

The carnival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Mountville Fire Company and will feature even bigger rides than previous years.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Mountville Days Carnival kicks off Wednesday night in Mountville, Lancaster County and runs through Saturday.

This year's carnival features even larger rides than in years past, games, and a food truck court with local vendors, organizers say.

Peter Taraborelli, Carnival Committee Member for the Mountville Fire Department, says he's excited to see the community come out for this event.

“One of the things that I’m most excited for is seeing all the people coming back, seeing all the faces of the kids coming in they’re so excited, going out they’re in a sugar coma usually and they’re just face painted and carrying their stuffed animals and their goldfish," Taraborelli tells FOX43. "Those are the things we look forward to every year because it always winds up being a fun event that everybody leaves happy.”

Not only does the carnival bring the community together, but it is also the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Mountville Fire Company.

"We depend on this event going smoothly and being successful to bring those funds into the fire company to buy things like equipment, clothing, turnout gear, the SCBA breathing apparatuses, any kind of new things like thermal imaging cameras. Saving for a new fire engine is not a cheap expense, it’s something we have to plan for years in advance," Taraborelli says.

Taraborelli is hoping for a successful event, though after shutting down from COVID two years ago, then seeing a record turnout last year, he is unsure of exactly what they’ll get.

“This year, we have no idea what to expect. We’re hoping that those folks come back, but we also know that gas is more expensive, tickets are more expensive, some of the food is going to go up in price. So we’re all just trying to do as best as we can with inflation," he says.