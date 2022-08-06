Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen 2022 speaks about alopecia, her upcoming pageant, and more

In the future, Smith intends to pursue a medical degree and become a dermatologist.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Jersey Gianna Smith, Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen 2022, joined FOX43 on June 8 to discuss her work with the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), and her upcoming pageant: Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

Smith is a legislative mentor for NAAF. She has personally raised $10,000 for the Ascot Fund, a financial assistance program that helps adults and children with alopecia areata purchase a hairpiece, according to the organization's website.

"Within this foundation, I work with local congressmen and congresswomen to pass bills that affect the alopecia community," she said. Right now, she also said, the organization is working to pass H.R. 5430, a bill that aims to provide coverage for medical wigs under the Medicare program.

Smith also spoke about Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 pageant, which is scheduled to take place on June 15, 16, and 18 at York's very own Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation awards over $50,000 in scholarships through this event.

In the future, Smith intends to pursue a medical degree and become a dermatologist.