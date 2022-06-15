Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions to be held in York this week

Meghan Sinisi and Jaylen Baron joined FOX43 on June 15 to discuss the competitions, and their experiences competing last year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions are set to be held in York this week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Miss Pennsylvania Week runs through June 18, and 24 young women and 13 teens from around the Commonwealth will compete for the job of Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen and more than $70,000 in scholarships, according to Deborah Butcher, executive director of the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Also according to Butcher, candidates will participate in events throughout York County including a ride on the Northern Central Railway in New Freedom, a State Capitol visit, and making ice cream at the Turkey Hill Experience.

They will also attend the Women’s Business Center Organization of York County Economic Business Luncheon, and the Miss Pennsylvania Gala at the Valencia Ballroom, also according to Butcher.

Meghan Sinisi, Miss Pennsylvania 2021, and Jaylen Baron, Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2021, joined FOX43 on June 15 to discuss the competitions, and their experiences competing last year.

The events are being held on Jun 15, 16, and 18. The Appell Center for the Performing Arts is located at 50 North George Street in York.

The competitions are presented by the J. William Warehime Foundation.