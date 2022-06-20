x
The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

The newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. 

Bainbridge hails from Berks County, Pa. and currently serves as a morning news reporter to the Delmarva Peninsula at WRDE Coast TV in Milton, Delaware, according to her website

A passionate mental health and recovery advocate, Bainbridge also works through her social impact initiative "Tyler’s Triumph: The More Than Project," helping to empower people living with mental health and substance use disorders. 

To hear the full interview with Bainbridge, check out the clip above. 

