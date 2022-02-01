Millersville University to celebrate Black History Month with visual and performing arts

Throughout February, the university will host both art exhibitions and on-stage performances celebrating the contributions and heritage of Black Americans.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University will honor Black History Month through the arts, announcing a slew of visual and performance art events celebrating the contributions and heritage of Black and African Americans.

See below for descriptions of all Black History Month events at Millersville University. For tickets, call The Ware Center at (717) 871-7600, visit the in-person box offices at Millersville University or click here.

Alkebulan: Ode to Orishas | Currently on display

Joining the exhibit by Bryan “King Prolifik” Hickman, Alkebulan: Ode to Orishas, on display now in the Lyet Lobby, First Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. marks the opening of an additional exhibit, THE ROAD TO FREEDOM TAKES MANY PATHS in the Regitz Gallery, which will include a combination of photographs, illustrations, and maps, with text notes that describe Lancaster and Southeastern Pennsylvania's African American heritage, and significant content about the Underground Railroad. At 6:30 p.m. the same evening, We The People First Fridays will present a multi-media staged reading and discussion, UNDER FREEDOM’S SKY, featuring authentic stories about Lancaster County’s involvement in anti-slavery movements. Both events are free and open to the public.

Stories and Songs from the Oral Tradition: Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

Award-winning artist and storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston will select from her wide repertoire of African and African American stories and songs that were shared for hundreds of years throughout the African continent. The oral tradition of gathering and telling stories aided in preserving the beliefs, mythology, cultural identity, history, and shared community values that impact generations. Lobby activities for young people begin at noon and the 60-minute, family friendly show starts at 1 p.m. Immediately following the show, Charlotte will facilitate a limited-capacity workshop for families, Come Play With Stories Together, where we’ll explore many ways of telling the stories that are all around us, including rhythm and rhyme, call-and-response, story starters, and maybe even a backwards story. Interested parties should check ArtsMU.com for tickets and instructions on how to register for the free workshop.

Bessie, Billie & Nina – Pioneering Women in Jazz: Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. Pioneering Women in Jazz features three dynamic vocalists, each a rising star in her own right: Charenée Wade, Tahira Clayton, and Vanisha Gould, and backed by an all-female band. The singers celebrate the enduring legacies of these legendary performers with renditions of their classic songs, including Smith’s “Downhearted Blues,” Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” and Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam.” Tickets are $29, reserved seating.

Speak to My Soul: A Montage of Voices: Feb. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m.