Memorial 5k color run planned in honor of former York County teacher Erin Walker

Walker was a Central York High School teacher who was shot and killed by her neighbor last May.
Credit: Matt Klinedinst

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Organizers around the community are preparing for an event that honors a York County teacher killed almost a year ago. 

The first ever Erin Walker Memorial 5k Color Run takes place in exactly one month, on May 13. 

Walker was a Central York High School teacher who was shot and killed by her neighbor last May. 

The non-profit Charlea's Angel organized the event, which is named after Walker's surviving young daughter. 

Members of the organization say they want to get the word out as early as possible so everyone interested in the event can participate. 

"She did everything for the school, she was the glue. She would set the homecoming parade, she ran student council, varsity club, she was the student's favorite teacher," said Nick Basile, the president of Charlea's Angel. 

The money raised during the event will go toward scholarships for local students. 

The event kicks off at Central York High School at 9 a.m. on May 13. 

