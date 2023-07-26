More than 1,200 exotic cars, classics, and hot rods will be on the auction block at Mecum Harrisburg 2023

The auto auction returns to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from July 26-29, looking to break the $40 million sales record set at last year's event.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 2022.

After setting a record last year with more than $40 million in sales, Mecum Auctions will return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex later this month with an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, and customs up for sale.

Mecum Harrisburg 2023 will take place from July 26-29, Mecum said. The event will be covered live on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+, Mecum said.

Main attraction offerings at the auction include a fuel-injected 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot S104) and a 4-speed 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F105), Mecum said.

Among featured private collections to be offered is The American Muscle Car Collection of 28 lots, which includes a broad selection depicting the collection’s namesake, plus outliers like a 1980 Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser (Lot T142) that has just 131 miles on the odometer and is powered by a 4.2L inline 6-cylinder engine with a 4-speed manual transmission and a restored German-built, 21-window 1965 Volkswagen Type II Samba (Lot F200) with a 1600cc/40 HP 4-cylinder engine and 4-speed manual transmission, Mecum said.

The muscle cars in the collection include a comprehensively frame-off nut-and-bolt restored 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible (Lot F217) with a matching-numbers 455/360 HP V-8 engine and a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S81) with a 428/355 HP Cobra Jet V-8 engine and 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission.

From The Klairmont Kollection of Chicago are at least a dozen consignments to be offered at no reserve, including a 1906 Tourist Model K Touring (Lot F196) that was previously part of the Frankel collection and received a ground-up restoration that was completed in 2012, Mecum said. It’s presented with a two-tone white and blue exterior with a white interior and is powered by a 196 CI horizontally opposed 2-cylinder engine.

Another of the prewar vehicles from the collection is a 1930 Chrysler Series 70 Roadster (Lot F197) that has a two-tone yellow and green exterior paint treatment with a beige manual folding top, 268 CI inline 6-cylinder engine and 3-speed manual transmission, Mecum said.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum Harrisburg 2023 may find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com and are encouraged to submit a Request for Position form now to take advantage of pre-auction marketing opportunities, Mecum said.

Mecum has reinvented its bidder registration process, making it easier than ever for collector car enthusiasts to bid on their dream car, both from home and at the auction. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, offering bidders the opportunity to get in on the auction action in whichever way suits them best.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after July 25; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

For more information on Mecum Harrisburg 2023 and all other Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.

For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Auction Schedule

Mecum Harrisburg 2023

July 26-29, 2023

Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex

2300 North Cameron Street

Harrisburg

Admission

$20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online after July 25—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview

Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction

Vehicles begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and at 10 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29

TV Schedule

Thursday, July 27 from noon-6 p.m. on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ (Live)

Friday, July 28 from noon-6 p.m. on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ (Live)