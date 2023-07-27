Mecum Auctions returns to Harrisburg

Nearly 1,200 cars will be parked inside the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from July 26-29.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mecum Auctions rode back into the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg with an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, hot rods and customs up for sale.

Last year, the popular auction set a record of more than $40 million in sales. Organizers say they hope to break it for 2023.

Main attraction offerings at the auction include a fuel-injected 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot S104) and a four-speed 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F105), Mecum said.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum Harrisburg 2023 may find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com and are encouraged to submit a Request for Position form now to take advantage of pre-auction marketing opportunities, Mecum said.

Tickets for general admission are $30 per person at the door and online; children 12 and younger can come in for free. You don't have to be in the market for a new car to enjoy the auction. Spectators are welcome to come check out the show as well.