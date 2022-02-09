Dauphin County library and local coffee shop partner for unique library experience

Those in the Harrisburg area will soon be able to enjoy a hot cup of coffee next time they browse the McCormick Riverfront Library in search of a good read.

Good Brotha's Book Café will be moving its operations from the current storefront on North 3rd Street to inside the McCormick Riverfront Library on Walnut Street.

The space is still under construction, but the café will open its doors alongside the library.

Officials are excited about the new partnership.

"Our focus for the whole project has been community partnerships. There's nothing wrong with Starbucks, but Starbucks is everywhere, Good Brotha's isn't," Karen Cullings, the executive director of McCormick's Riverfront Library, said. "It's a very unique brand and it's great coffee."

This is the first café to be in any Dauphin County library location.