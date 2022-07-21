McAlister's Deli is giving away free tea on July 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tea lovers have a reason to celebrate Thursday, July 21!
McAlister's Deli is bringing hack it's Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of its famous tea.
Free Tea Day details include:
- Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.
- Limit 1 tea per person in-store.
- Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
- McAlister’s Deli orders subject to delivery and convenience fees and offer excludes third-party delivery orders.
- Valid only on 7/21/22.
There is one McAlister's Deli location currently open in Pennsylvania, located on 4401 Jonestown Rd., Suite 101, in Harrisburg.