McAlister's Deli is giving away free tea on July 21

The restaurant chain celebrates Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 ounce cup of their famous tea.
Credit: McAlister's PR release

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tea lovers have a reason to celebrate Thursday, July 21! 

McAlister's Deli is bringing hack it's Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of its famous tea. 

Free Tea Day details include:

  • Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.
  • Limit 1 tea per person in-store.
  • Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
  • McAlister’s Deli orders subject to delivery and convenience fees and offer excludes third-party delivery orders. 
  • Valid only on 7/21/22. 

There is one McAlister's Deli location currently open in Pennsylvania, located on 4401 Jonestown Rd., Suite 101, in Harrisburg. 

