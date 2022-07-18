"Marvelous Mondays" begins at Hershey Gardens

The five-week series will happen every Monday, with the goal of promoting nature and the outdoors to children and their families.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Though many people may hate Mondays, local kids in Hershey think they are marvelous.

The staff at Hershey Gardens kicked off their "Marvelous Mondays" series in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

On July 11, retired Kutztown University professor Kevin McCloskey read from his book, titled Ants Don't Wear Pants.

The kids were then able to participate in ant themed activities.

Event organizers hope that kids earn a better understanding of nature and the outdoors throughout the series.

"Marvelous Monday is a five-week series every summer here at Hershey Gardens and is an opportunity for children and families to explore nature and the great outdoors," said Rebecca Lawrence, Manager of Education and Public Programs.

"Generally we'll see around 100 kids every week here. Each week features a different theme to explore the natural world," said Lawrence.

A full schedule of 2022 "Marvelous Monday" events is as follows:

July 18: Nature and Art with the Ned Smith Center and the Appalachian Audubon Society

July 25: Insect and Animal Homes with Snapology

Aug. 1: Desert Critters with Zoo America and Hershey Garden’s Zoology Cart

Aug. 8: Earth Day is Everyday

This is a rain or shine event and the price for the event is included in admission. Members of the Hershey Gardens can access "Marvelous Monday" events for free.

Admission costs for Hershey Gardens are below: