Royal send-off for Mechanicsburg Make-A-Wish recipient

Eight-year-old Autumn and her family were brought by limousine to a special send-off event in Lower Paxton Township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One Dauphin County Make-A-Wish recipient had a very special meet and greet Wednesday.

They're headed to Disney World as a part of a trip sponsored by D&H Distributing. Plenty of staff members were dressed in Disney-themed attire to welcome Autumn.

Executives say the send-off party is just as fun for workers as it is for the family.

"Today will be a day people don't forget," said Dan Schwab, the co-president of D&H Distributing. "When we did this for the first time everyone talked [about it] for weeks. It was their favorite thing ever working for our company, that's what today feels like."

A prince and princess were also on-hand to meet Autumn for a special red carpet walk.