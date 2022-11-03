Make-A-Wish fundraiser to benefit kids in York and Adams counties

The "Cheers for Wishes" fundraiser will be held at the Wyndham Garden on Nov. 3.

YORK, Pa. — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will host a fundraiser to benefit kids in York and Adams counties tonight.

The Nov. 3 tasting fundraiser will take place at the Wyndham Garden York from 6 to 9 p.m.

The "Cheers for Wishes" event will consist of wine, beer and spirit tastings, a buffet dinner, a silent auction, a chance raffle and a mystery wine table.

Proceeds raised at the event will benefit wish kids with critical illnesses in York and Adams counties.