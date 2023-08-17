The 45th Long's Park Art Festival set for Sept. 1-3

The festival is one of the most highly anticipated and sought-after art shows in the eastern U.S., organizers said. It will be held Sept. 1-3 at the Lancaster park.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2021.

The 45th Long's Park Art Festival will return to the Lancaster landmark on Friday, September 1, organizers said this week.

The three-day event, traditionally held over Labor Day weekend, will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 3. More than 200 nationally acclaimed and juried artists will be featured, displaying works in more than 20 mediums, including glass, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, photography, and more.

It is one of the most highly anticipated and sought-after art shows in the eastern U.S., organizers claim.

"After 45 years, it's tremendous to see how our community continues to support this festival and the artists," said Rick Faulkner, director of the Art Festival. "Year after year, it keeps getting better, and I'm overjoyed to see so many first-time attendees build their own love or art for life."

The festival is "an unmatched opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind art that can become a permanent fixture in your home and lives," organizers said.

One of the festival's highlights is the Emerging Artists series, which features artists who "represent the growth and evolution that brings art lovers back to the festival every year," according to organizers.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Long's Park, located at 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

One-day tickets cost $15, while a weekend pass is $25. Attendees under 18 years of age may attend the event for free. All proceeds benefit the Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation.