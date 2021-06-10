Local business owner hosts community cookout in York

Conroy St. Christopher Smith, the owner of JaySkinzTattoo in York, joined FOX43 on Oct. 6 to discuss the event.

YORK, Pa. — One local business owner is hosting a community cookout in York to help those in need, and those who are just looking for a good meal and good company.

On Oct. 8, "Jay" from JaySkinzTattoo will be hosting a community cookout. It will be in the Action Church parking lot located at 36 West 11th Avenue in York. The festivities begin at 2 p.m.

