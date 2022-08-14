Mile-long craft show draws a crowd to Lititz

The Lititz Rotary Club has been putting the craft show on since 1979. The 43-year-old event features vendors from near and far, food and entertainment.

LITITZ, Pa. — Originally made up of just one block of local crafters, the Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show has grown to nearly a mile long, spanning seven blocks and a park.

The show is always held on the second Saturday in August. Shoppers were able to peruse the handmade wares for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

This year's event featured more than 500 vendors. The bazaar can draw upwards of 50,000 people, making it one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. It draws crafters from all over the United States and Canada to sell their products.

Proceeds from the sale directly help the Lititz community. Funds are donated to nonprofit service groups/charities and provide college loans and scholarships to many local students.

"All the profit we make off of this goes back into the community; we donate a huge amount of money to the park," Tom Oehme, craft show chairman, said. "We donate a huge amount of money to other various organizations throughout the community."

The craft show also provides a substantial economic boost to the surrounding area. Guests at the show are encouraged to patronize local eateries and establishments during their visit to Lititz.

The stalls ran along Main Street (from Locust to Broad streets) and along Broad Street (from Orange to Front streets). Vendors were also set up inside Lititz Springs Park.

Two local schools offered up their lots for parking. Free shuttle busses were available to transport guests into the heart of the craft show.