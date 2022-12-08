Life-sized statue of African American icon unveiled in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A life-sized statue of a local African American icon was unveiled in York County on Friday.
The William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum hosted a statue unveiling of a life-sized statue of Goodridge.
The statue is the first African American statue in York and was designed by nationally known sculptor Gary Casteel.
Locals say the statue will have a big impact on the community.
"The impact would be that individuals would, number one, be able to come and learn more about who he is, know who he is, sit next to him, take selfies and pictures, but also they can come into our William C. Goodridge Underground Railroad museum and they can tour and learn about his life and learn about the enslaved who were kept in his home while they were ushered into freedom," said Community Development and Housing Director Edquina Washington.
Goodridge was born enslaved and became free at a young age, moving to York and becoming a successful entrepreneur. He still serves as an inspiration for many in the area.