Liberty Mountain Resort to host first annual Wine Festival

Liberty Mountain Resort is preparing to host their first annual Wine Festival featuring vineyards from across Pennsylvania.

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — An Adams County getaway is putting the final touches on its first-ever Wine Festival.

Liberty Mountain Resort's fest on Oct. 14-15 will feature vineyards from across Pennsylvania.

"We always have lots of winter fun, but we want to work with the community, give them lots of opportunities to come to the resort, to have fun," Vail Resorts representative Kendra Nichols, communications manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region, said. "We have golf at Liberty Mountain Resort, but we thought let's bring something new and exciting, and the response has been great. So we think it's going to be something we hope to continue for years to come."

The resort partnered with the Pennsylvania Wine Association to ensure that the best of Pennsylvania wines are available for guests to experience.

The two-day festival will feature a host of special activities and entertainment, including wine seminars, VIP ticket options, live music, a wine pairing dinner and the unique option to make the event into a weekend getaway by staying in the resort lodge.

The wineries currently scheduled to attend include:

Juniata Valley Winery

ReKlaimed Vines Winery

Heritage Wine Cellars

Black Dog Wine Company

Mark & Val Wines

Creekside Cellars Winery

Bee Kind Winery

Burnt Timbers Winery

Hungry Run Wine Cellars

Twisted Vine Winery

Jackson Square Vineyard

Armstrong Valley Vineyard and Winery

KingView Mead, Wine, Hard Cider

Tickets are available now, and organizers say those interested in attending should buy ahead of time to get the best price. Liberty Mountain is also offering ticket bundles for a limited time. Designated driver tickets will be available at the gate for $20.

The Wine Festival will be open rain or shine from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Driving and parking directions are available on the resort's website.