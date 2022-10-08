Lebanon VA Medical Center celebrates expansion of outpatient behavioral health clinic

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A celebration was held in Lebanon County on Wednesday to mark the renovation of a new veteran's behavioral health clinic.
The event included a ribbon cutting for a newly expanded portion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in South Lebanon Township. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space.
Officials hope the renovations will give veterans a space where they can feel safe and welcome.
"They will also find a space that is calming and inviting, which is warm and welcoming. It's a place where they can discuss their needs with their providers and get the care that they need," said Douglas Etter, a spokesperson for the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
The first phase renovated 8,500 square feet, which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in-space.
“By creating this space, we are improving the environment of care.” said Associate Chief of Staff, Piro Rjepaj, MD, “Our commitment to Veterans is unshakeable and unwavering. Our promise to them is to give our very best, every day, always; and our hope for them is to know firsthand the experience of healing, wholeness and peace.”