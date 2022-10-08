Lebanon VA Medical Center celebrates expansion of outpatient behavioral health clinic

Officials hope the renovations will give veterans a space where they can feel safe and welcome.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A celebration was held in Lebanon County on Wednesday to mark the renovation of a new veteran's behavioral health clinic.

The event included a ribbon cutting for a newly expanded portion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in South Lebanon Township. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space.

"They will also find a space that is calming and inviting, which is warm and welcoming. It's a place where they can discuss their needs with their providers and get the care that they need," said Douglas Etter, a spokesperson for the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

The first phase renovated 8,500 square feet, which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in-space.