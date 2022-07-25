66th annual Lebanon Area Fair showcases local agriculture

The 66th annual fair runs July 23 to 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center and Fairgrounds.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — One could measure the Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers: 60,000 visitors, 9,000 pounds of French fries, 8,000 exhibits, 2,500 hot dogs, 600 pounds of bologna, and more than 300 cows.

But the fair’s true measure, according to organizers, is the pride of showcasing Lebanon County’s agriculture.

“Agriculture is Lebanon County’s number one industry,” fair coordinator Emily Summey said. “We’re really proud to bring agriculture into our fair.”

For example, the potatoes used to make all 9,000 pounds of French fries are grown and harvested just miles from the fair.

Exhibits include 4-H livestock judging contests and exhibition halls.

There is also entertainment like a magic show and trick riding show, and activities like dance and karate classes. The fair also has ride attractions and food vendors.

