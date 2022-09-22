Latin Music Fest to be held in York on Sept. 24

Annie Diaz, founder of Etcétera, LLC, a local planning committee that is hosting the event, joined FOX43 on Sept. 22 to discuss the celebration.

YORK, Pa. — This Saturday, you're invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Penn Park in York for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Latin Grammy nominee and Billboard winner, Manny Manuel, known as “El Rey de Corazones," is a Puerto Rican singer of merengue, bolero, and tropical music, and he's set to perform at the event, according to Diaz.

The event will feature everything from arts and crafts, to culture, folklore, Latin cuisine, music, a pig roast, and more, she says. The event is also family-friendly.

Latin Music Fest is set to run from 2 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Penn Park is located at 100 West College Avenue in York.