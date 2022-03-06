The largest all-Ford car show in the world is back in Carlisle

The largest all-Ford show will feature Fords, Lincolns, Mercurys, and Euro Fords on the 3,200+ National Parts Depot Snowfields.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The annual Carlisle Ford Nationals is back!

This show is the biggest of its type in the world and they are already just 650 show vehicles away from breaking a record set last year of 3,240 cars.

The largest all-Ford show will feature Fords, Lincolns, Mercurys, and Euro Fords on the 3,200+ National Parts Depot Snowfields. Ford cars, trucks, and performance products will be onsite with offerings ranging from installations to special displays.

Cars, parts, tools, memorabilia, collectibles, and more will be for sale at the world's largest Ford Automotive Flea Market, as well as the latest and greatest products within the Manufacturers Midway.

Highlights of the Ford event include: the 60th Anniversary of the Shelby Mustang, SSP Mustangs, a Bronco display, EVs, the latest from Ford, special guests including Emeline King, the first black female designer with Ford, special product unveilings, and more.

This is also the part of the show where the cars go into downtown Carlisle for the street parade. There will also be a seminar on how to buy your first car, and monster truck rides with the Virginia Giant will also be available.