Lancaster General Health has begun hosting blood drives throughout Lancaster County amid nationwide blood shortage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Blood Donor Center at Lancaster General Health has begun hosting blood drives throughout Lancaster County, and organizers are encouraging people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible.

Organizers also say that the blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit members of the community, and are reminding the public that blood donation is safe, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

All types of blood are needed, but especially those who are Type O Negative and Type B Positive.

Organizers want to emphasize that only a certain amount of people in the U.S. are eligible to donate blood, so they're already working with a limited number of donors.

"Thirty-eight percent of the population is eligible to come out and donate," Charles Connon, who works at the Blood Donor Center told FOX43. "I think it's important to keep in mind that donating blood is not something that everybody can do, and that if you're eligible to do it, you are a very important part of a minority of people that are able to come out and support our efforts."

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling or scheduling online:

Here are the full dates and times for the blood drives:

July 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Road, Witmer

July 12, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

July 13, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap

July 14, 2 p.m. 8 p.m., Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

July 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Conference Room, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

July 21, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road #9320, Elizabethtown

July 26, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz

July 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Faulkner Chevy of Lancaster, 2000 Bennet Avenue, Lancaster