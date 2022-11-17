Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight

On Friday, Nov. 18 Lancaster's Extraordinary Give will kick off. The event highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations.

LANCASTER, Pa. — There are just hours left until Lancaster County's biggest day of giving!

The non-profits will be promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give is a 24-hour fundraising blitz starting at midnight to support community groups.

Officials with Decades Arcade and Bowling Alley say they are excited to allow organizations to deliver their message at their business.

"We want our guests to engage the different organizations, a lot of the time the different relationships and conversations that people have together wind up leaving lasting impressions of the organization. [This creates] longer support that last [a] longer time," said Chris Trendler, the general manager and partner of Decades Lancaster.

In total, donors have the option to support more than 400 organizations throughout the Extraordinary Give.