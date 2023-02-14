Lancaster County venue hosting retro Valentine's Day party

Decades, a six-lane boutique bowling alley, retro arcade and events venue with its own restaurant and bar, will host a Valentine's Day party on Feb. 14.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County business is offering to turn back the clock for Valentine's Day.

Decades is a six-lane boutique bowling alley, retro arcade and events venue with its own restaurant and bar.

They will host a Valentine's Day ticketed event on Feb. 14, which will include unlimited arcade games, an elevated buffet and special drink package. Bowling will also be available for an additional fee.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at their location at 438 North Queen Street in Lancaster. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.