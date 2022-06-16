Lancaster City cookout connects the community and police

The cookout was a part of a collaboration with neighbors and community groups and the City of Lancaster for Mayor’s Neighborhood Month.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police connected with local families and community members on Wednesday night during a community cookout at Culliton Park.

The family-friendly event included live music and free food. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet Interim Chief Richard Mendez of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

"We've always had a great police department," Mendez said. "We've always done a ton of community events and community engagement."

The cookout also served as an opportunity for community members to express their comments and concerns in a public forum. City residents were encouraged to take a survey to provide useful feedback and rate the police department's performance.

"I'm just getting back to basics with policing," Mendez said. "Officers out of their cars, talking to people in their neighborhood, and just moving forward with the relationship. We have a great relationship with the community. Just continuing that and looking to build on it."

All residents of Lancaster City were invited, and the event was hosted by Lancaster's Community & Police Working Group.