Lady Gaga to perform at Hersheypark Stadium for the first-time ever as part of her Chromatica Ball Tour

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 20, 2021.
The illustrious Lady Gaga today announced the North American leg of her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball global stadium tour, and on the list of venues is Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, according to a press release.
On Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m., she will grace the stage in Hershey for the first time ever.
The Chromatica Ball Tour promises to be "a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the no. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album 'Chromatica.'"
Lady Gaga also recently released her latest single, “Hold My Hand,” featured in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, which she intends to perform live.
The now 20-show tour also includes newly added shows at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 13, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sept. 17.
For more information, click here.