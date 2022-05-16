Lady Gaga to perform at Hersheypark Stadium for the first-time ever as part of her Chromatica Ball Tour

The tour promises to be "a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances" of the 2020 album "Chromatica."

The illustrious Lady Gaga today announced the North American leg of her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball global stadium tour, and on the list of venues is Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, according to a press release.

On Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m., she will grace the stage in Hershey for the first time ever.

The Chromatica Ball Tour promises to be "a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the no. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album 'Chromatica.'"

Lady Gaga also recently released her latest single, “Hold My Hand,” featured in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, which she intends to perform live.

The now 20-show tour also includes newly added shows at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 13, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sept. 17.

Tickets are available here and here.