Sunday's Lady Gaga concert at Hersheypark Stadium breaks record for highest-grossing concert ever at the venue

HERSHEY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Lady Gaga graced the stage of Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, and Gabrielle Lyon, with Hershey Entertainment, has confirmed that it was the highest-grossing show at the stadium in history.

The show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert, Lyon added.

Mother Monster herself posted on her Instagram account about the milestone.

“Tonight was the highest grossing show at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM IN HISTORY since The Rolling Stones in 2005,” the post read. She added that she never thought she'd see the day that one of her shows would set such a record.

The show, which kicked off at 7:30 p.m., was "a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the No. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album 'Chromatica," according to a press release from May.

The 20-stadium tour runs through Sept. 17, and there are still shows yet to come in Tokyo, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.