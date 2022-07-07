Local business celebrates 50-year-anniversary with free ice cream for the community

Kreider Farms celebrated National Ice Cream Month, and its 50th anniversary, with free ice cream and a new flavor coming to stores soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Kreider Farms in Lancaster County celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday with free ice cream scoops and a new flavor.

The local business has produced milk and ice cream under the Kreider Farms label for five decades. Since July is also National Ice Cream Month, the business celebrated by handing out free ice cream to the community.

"I think ice cream is always something that's fun and brings people together. It's kind of like a universal happiness that everybody enjoys," said Kahlee Krieder, the marking manager at Kreider Farms.

The event was held at Manheim's Market Square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"So it's great to be able to come out here and share that with the community and see people enjoy our brand," Krieder continued.

Kreider Farms also has a new flavor coming out, Dinner Mint Delight.