Kipona 2023 returns for annual Labor Day weekend celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Organizers in Harrisburg are preparing for the City's annual end-of-summer celebration, the Kipona Festival!

The celebration began back in 1916 when the Harrisburg Dock Street Dam and the iconic river steps were completed. To celebrate that achievement and other improvements made since 1902, the City decided to rebrand what had previously been a water carnival on the river.

This year, guests at Riverfront Park and City Island can expect cultural events, including a Native American Pow Wow, live music, Art in the Park, a Family Fun Zone and tightrope walkers above the Susquehanna River. The event will also feature nearly 60 artisan vendors, more than 45 musical acts and 26 food trucks.

Officials say the event has tons to offer for guests without breaking the budget.

"Where else can you find an event like Kipona where you can do so many things over a period of three days? All of it [is] free and parking [is] easily accessible, a lot of it free or no cost," said Scott Elliot with the Pa. House and Finance Agency.

The 107th Kipona Festival runs Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4. The event will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the weekend and will wrap up at 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Fireworks will be launched above the Susquehanna River at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“We are thrilled the fireworks show is making its return to Kipona,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “We saw over July 4th a tremendous crowd, kept safe by the great work of our Harrisburg Police officers and firefighters. These are the events which bring us together, and we know even if fireworks aren’t for you or your family, there are so many other events to enjoy this weekend.”