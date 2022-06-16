Jubilee Day returns to Mechanicsburg after a 2-year hiatus

Organizers expect this year will draw just short of its usual 70,000 attendees. More than 325 vendors will be offering food, games, art, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg is set to host its 92nd annual Jubilee Day on June 16. The massive one-day street fair is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers expect this year will draw just short of its usual 70,000 attendees. More than 325 vendors will be offering food, games, art, and more.

“We’re seeing a lot of new faces, some of the new businesses that will be participating with us," Jeff Palm, fair organizer and executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce said. "One of the main reasons a lot of people come here is for the food. So we have some different food items that will be here this year too."

Favorite foods at the fair include the Gingerbread Man Restaurant’s sausage and honey, Farm Show milkshakes, chicken, beef jerky, baked goods, and of course, almost anything that can be deep-fried and put on a stick.

Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter has said not to worry about eating all those fried foods; he has declared that calories don’t count on Jubilee Day.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be located on Main Street from York Street to Walnut Street and on Market Street from Simpson Street to Strawberry Avenue.

Free shuttles will be running from parking areas at West Shore Evangelical Church and Immanuel Church.