Jammin' for the Arts music festival set for Feb. 26 in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Six local bands are slated to take the stage next month at the inaugural "Jammin' for the ARTS -- Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro" music festival, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 26.

The even, which is presented by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro and Destination ARTS!, will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 633 Brewing, 118 Walnut St., Waynesboro.

The two-stage festival will feature the following bands:

Prophets of the Abstract Truth

Bluegrass Hootenanny with Johnny Calamari & Brad Munn

On Tap Duo

West Branch 3

Kin Selection

Brahman Noodles

“The featured bands showcase a wide variety of musical styles including bluegrass, Americana, classic rock, country, blues, jazz, and much more,” said Jonathan Ingels, former arts alliance president, who is organizing the music for the event.

There will also be artist demonstrations, raffles, and artwork for sale. Plus, 633 Brewing is preparing a special menu for the occasion.

“Similar to our annual summer fundraiser Jammin’ in the Park, we hope to make this a yearly winter event,” Ingels said. “We look forward to starting this new festival, so that Waynesboro can enjoy more music and arts all year round.”

All proceeds from admissions will benefit the nonprofit Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro, which has been revitalizing and bringing the community together through the arts since 2012.

Admission to Jammin’ for the ARTS! is $25 in advance (on or before February 17). After that, the price will increase to $35. Entry tickets include a free beverage of choice—beer, wine, mixed drink, or non-alcoholic.

Seating is limited, so it is advised to purchase tickets early.