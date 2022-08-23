Raise prices or take cut: dilemma facing Elizabethtown Fair vendors

With the cost of food skyrocketing, one church decided to not raise its prices, but rather to take a profit hit.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Inflation has caused small businesses and organizations selling food at the Elizabethtown Fair to change their prices or take a profit cut.

Milton Grove United Methodist Church from Mount Joy has been at the fair for decades.

Organizers say its their biggest fundraiser of the year, selling more than 350 gallons of ice cream and more than a thousand ham loaf sandwiches throughout the week.

With the cost of food skyrocketing, the church decided to not raise the prices, but rather to take a profit hit.

"Our costs did go up probably about 20% on our cream products and meat, but for us it's more than a fundraiser, it's a community event," said Rex Rothrock, an organizer for the event.

"Everyone is hurting, so we just decided to make it easier for the consumer and the people here to have a better time and be able to stretch their dollar a little further," said Rothrock.