Hundreds gather to attend the 50plus Expo in Hershey

The show featured more than 80 exhibitors sharing information related to health care, finances and home repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people attended the 24th annual 50plus Expo at the Hershey Lodge in Dauphin County on Tuesday afternoon.

The show featured more than 80 exhibitors sharing information related to health care, finances and home repairs.

There were also presentations on managing knee pain, maximizing social security benefits as well as different weight loss options.

Expo officials say these types of events are a great way to learn about a lot of different subjects as participants age, all in one place.

"As you get older, your needs chance and you may or may not know what's available. It may not just be for you, it could also be for your family, parents [or] neighbors who are aging. It's important to gather information because you don't know what you don't know," said Donna Anderson, the president of the 50plus Expo.

The same organizers of Tuesday's event will be hosting a Women's Expo this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyndham Resort on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County.